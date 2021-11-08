Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $123.54 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.