GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570.50 ($20.52).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.59) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

