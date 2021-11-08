Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 276 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,287,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

