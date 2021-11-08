Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stellantis by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $212,985,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $78,671,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $41,360,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

