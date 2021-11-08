Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.78 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

