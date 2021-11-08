Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 540.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $205.95 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $207.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

