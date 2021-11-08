Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

