Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

