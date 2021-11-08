Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,945 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

FTS opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.70%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

