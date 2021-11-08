Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $267,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

