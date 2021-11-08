Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $773.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 410.71%.

GLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.