Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $773.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 410.71%.
Global Partners Company Profile
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
