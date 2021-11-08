Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $195.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.75 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $440,786,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 886,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after buying an additional 531,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

