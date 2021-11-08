goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$207.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHMEF. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.20.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

