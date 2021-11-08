goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$226.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$261.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$217.29.

GSY opened at C$182.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$198.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$172.31. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$78.00 and a 12-month high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.4700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

