GoHealth (GOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOCO opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoHealth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of GoHealth worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

