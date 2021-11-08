GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $14.08 Average PT from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

GoHealth stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. On average, analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoHealth by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

