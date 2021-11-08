Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.42 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Agree Realty worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

