Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

