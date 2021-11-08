Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 512,803 Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 512,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.