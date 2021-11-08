Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

HMY opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

