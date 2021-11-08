Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 555,307 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $132.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

