Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $100.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.