Gravity Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $73,451.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00077546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00095759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,744.41 or 1.00632437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.11 or 0.06982785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.