Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.44.

GPL stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

