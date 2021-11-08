Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

