Gregory P. Rustowicz Sells 7,607 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.83. 99,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

