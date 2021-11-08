Grin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.48 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $38.02 million and $4.48 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,573.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,733.85 or 0.07219118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00321484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.05 or 0.00939479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00083380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.23 or 0.00402948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.00263081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00230890 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,443,420 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

