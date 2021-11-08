GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.20 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $49.20 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001203 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,719,669 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.