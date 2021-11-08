Hahn Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,867. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.41 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

