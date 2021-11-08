Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,793,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

HBB stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

