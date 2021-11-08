Handshake (HNS) Hits Market Cap of $217.83 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $217.83 million and $2.69 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,895.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.31 or 0.07201283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.21 or 0.00338740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.45 or 0.00958264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00415463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00263641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00224692 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 437,414,303 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

