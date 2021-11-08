Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €172.03 ($202.38).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock opened at €163.90 ($192.82) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €149.98.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.