Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €186.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €173.36 ($203.95).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €163.90 ($192.82). The company had a trading volume of 110,842 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.98. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

