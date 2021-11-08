Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

