Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HE opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
