Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Hayward worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $7,588,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,001 shares of company stock worth $12,088,104 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.