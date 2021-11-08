Head to Head Analysis: Qudian (NYSE:QD) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qudian and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Qudian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qudian and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $565.21 million 0.74 $146.95 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

Qudian beats SoFi Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

