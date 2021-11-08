Head to Head Review: Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) vs. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Freedom and Cowen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $352.55 million 11.81 $142.29 million $2.90 24.14 Cowen $1.44 billion 0.73 $216.36 million $9.71 3.96

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom. Cowen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Freedom has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 40.48% 67.42% 10.17% Cowen 16.97% 31.20% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Freedom and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Freedom.

Summary

Cowen beats Freedom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

