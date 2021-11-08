Head to Head Survey: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

This table compares 10x Genomics and Cytek BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $298.85 million 66.04 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -187.35 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 10x Genomics and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

10x Genomics presently has a consensus target price of $171.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -124.24% -8.38% -6.66% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats 10x Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.