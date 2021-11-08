Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $31.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 351.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

