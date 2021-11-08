Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.770 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 351.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

