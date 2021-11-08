Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00130969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00453553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00067385 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

