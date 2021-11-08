HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

HEI stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

