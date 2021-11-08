Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.97%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

