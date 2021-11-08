Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Cap Hits $32.86 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $32.86 million and $1.11 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $6.99 or 0.00010349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00096614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.