Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $82.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

