High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Achieves Market Cap of $11.06 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $1.78 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

