Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIK. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 2,391 ($31.24) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,440.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,468.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.