HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

HLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HLS opened at C$18.53 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.32 million and a PE ratio of -29.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.90%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.