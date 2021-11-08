HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,624 shares of company stock worth $15,208,773. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $533.80. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

