HM Payson & Co. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $2,812,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $330.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.